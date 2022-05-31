UIL Baseball regional final schedules

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas baseball teams are just two wins away from a berth at the state tournament. Last week Kennard earned their second straight trip to the 1A tournament.

Below are the schedules for the remaining teams.

4A

Region II

Celina vs Spring Hill - Best of 3 series at North Forney High School

Game 1: Wednesday, June 1 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, June 3, 4 p.m.

Region III

Carthage vs China Spring - Best of 3 series at Prosper High School

Game 1: Thursday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, June 3, 5 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

3A

Region III

Diboll vs Franklin - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday June 3 @ at Grand Oaks High School 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday June 4, 4 p.m. at Navasota HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

2A

Region III

Garrison vs Centerville - Best of 3 series at Lufkin High School

Game 1: Thursday June 2 at 7PM at Lufkin

Game 2: Friday June 3 at 7PM at Lufkin

Game 3: If needed, Saturday at 2PM at Lufkin

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.