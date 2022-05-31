Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UIL Baseball regional final schedules

Carthage Baseball
Carthage Baseball(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas baseball teams are just two wins away from a berth at the state tournament. Last week Kennard earned their second straight trip to the 1A tournament.

Below are the schedules for the remaining teams.

4A

Region II

Celina vs Spring Hill - Best of 3 series at North Forney High School

  • Game 1: Wednesday, June 1 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m.
  • Game 3: Friday, June 3, 4 p.m.

Region III

Carthage vs China Spring - Best of 3 series at Prosper High School

  • Game 1: Thursday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday, June 3, 5 p.m.
  • Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

3A

Region III

Diboll vs Franklin - Best of 3 series

  • Game 1: Friday June 3 @ at Grand Oaks High School 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday June 4, 4 p.m. at Navasota HS
  • Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

2A

Region III

Garrison vs Centerville - Best of 3 series at Lufkin High School

  • Game 1: Thursday June 2 at 7PM at Lufkin
  • Game 2: Friday June 3 at 7PM at Lufkin
  • Game 3: If needed, Saturday at 2PM at Lufkin

