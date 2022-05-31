Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury has indicted a Tyler woman in connection with a 3-year-old child found dead inside a locked vehicle.

Daniell Michelle Ervin, 37, is charged with injury to child. Court records show she was indicted on April 21. She was arrested on the charge on Thursday and posted a $10,000 bond the same day.

According to a previous report, a call came in to Tyler dispatch at 6:37 p.m. on July 16, 2021, from a home on Church Avenue. The child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and the doors were locked. When first responders arrived, they broke out a window of the vehicle. They were not able to revive the child.

According to the text of the indictment, Ervin did not provide adequate supervision and was intoxicated while having assumed care of the child. The indictment also states Ervin did not remedy “a defective locking mechanism on a vehicle” and did secure exits to a residence.

Ervin is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 before Judge Jack Skeen.

