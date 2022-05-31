Police investigating after man found shot to death in Tyler neighborhood

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed early Monday morning in a Tyler neighborhood.

Tyler police say Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was found shot in the 800 block of Pinedale Place when they responded to a disturbance call. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived at the scene on Pinedale and began investigating. They have not released any information as to a potential suspect in the case at this time.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you call the police department at 903-531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 903-597-CUFF (2833).

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.