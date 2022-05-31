Tyler man receives 40-year sentence for Vance Street murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury found Kobe Warthsaw guilty on May 26 and sentenced him to 40 years.

Four men were accused in the death of Draveon McCullough who was shot once in the chest outside a house at the 600 block of W. Vance St. in Tyler around midnight on July 9, 2020.

On Feb. 4, a grand jury handed down murder indictments Warthsaw, Trey Barreau, Kevondus Demonte Brantley, Robert Robertson. Warthsaw was also indicted for burglary of a habitation.

