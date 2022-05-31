Tyler man drowns attempting to rescue son in Oklahoma

FLINT CREEK, Oklahoma (KLTV) - A Tyler man drowned in Flint Creek Dam while attempting to rescue his son.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon as Jose James-Flores, 42, dove into Flint Creek after his son who had jumped from the top of Flint Creek Dam.

According to the Grand River Dam Authority Police, both the man and his son were underwater for between five and seven minutes before being pulled from the water by others nearby. CPR was performed on both individuals. The boy was revived at the scene, however the man was pronounced dead after being taken to Siloam Springs Hospital nearby in Arkansas.

The investigation is still ongoing.

