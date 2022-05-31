Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Supreme Court clerks asked for phone records in leak probe

Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the...
Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, according to sources familiar with the matter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – Supreme Court officials are ramping up their investigation of a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an unprecedented move, they are now asking law clerks to provide phone records and sign affidavits in their search for the source of the leak, according to sources familiar with the effort.

Politico published the draft opinion May 2, prompting an outcry among conservative court members poised to roll back abortion rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak “absolutely appalling” and suggested “one bad apple” had tainted public perception of the court.

Sources said some clerks are so alarmed by the sudden request for private cellphone records that they’re considering hiring outside counsel to handle the probe.

As the abortion rights effort has failed in the U.S. Senate, the next political battleground is at the state level. (CNN/WBBM/WGCL/KOKI/KXAN/POOL/YOUTUBE/GETTY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

