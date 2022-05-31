Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County makes space to add new district court

By Erin Wides
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new space for the 321st District Court in Smith County is complete. The space was made in the Smith County Courthouse Annex to accommodate Smith County’s fifth district court.

In June 2021, Gov. Abbott signed into law House Bill 3774, which created a fifth court in Smith County. The upcoming 475th District Court is the first new district court in Smith County since the 1970s.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said there has been a significant growth in population meaning there are more cases per court.

The space that currently houses the 321st District Court, in the courthouse, will house the new 475th District Court, which will preside over civil and felony criminal cases.

The CPS offices will move across the hall into what was previously warrants and Matt Schaefer’s office in the annex.

The new 475th court will begin operating in January 2023. The 321st District Court should be in use starting Monday.

