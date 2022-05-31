New Boston community reacts to death of Jeff Gladney

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many in the New Boston community are mourning the death of a former football player. Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Dallas over the holiday weekend.

New Boston City Councilman Steven Williams coached Gladney in peewee football. He said that he followed Gladney throughout his playing days on the field, and that his death is hitting the community hard.

“The community is already saddened, and like I said earlier, it’s a big loss for the community. You had a lot of kids that really looked up to Jeff and they really admired Jeff. They are just sad.”

Gladney graduated from New Boston High School and went to TCU before being drafted to play professional football with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

Brian Bobbitt is now the superintendent of New Boston Schools, but he was Gladney’s high school principal when he graduated.

“He was a lot more than that at New Boston School than a football player. He was an outstanding student, always had a smile on his face. He was always up to something but it was good. Jeff was good,” Bobbitt said.

Gladney began giving back to the community by sponsoring a football camp for kids, he added.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.