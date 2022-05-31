Movie program allows admission for Longview seniors who bring canned good

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Movies are being made available for Longview senior citizens, 55 years of age and older in exchange for canned goods.

“We’re excited to be sponsoring this for seniors in East Texas,” says attorney Brent Goudarzi of the Goudarzi & Young Law Firm. “Seniors bring a canned good for the food pantry, so the food pantry benefits, and we get to do something nice for our plus 55-year-old brothers and sisters that have done so much for all of us.”

There are Silver Screen Movie Clubs in Gun Barrel City and Terrell. All you do is show up and bring your ID to prove that you’re at least 55 with a canned good or non-perishable food item for the food pantry.

The Silver Screen Movie Club meets on the first Thursday of every month at the AMC theater, 201 Tall Pines Avenue, in Longview.

For more information, please call the Goudarzi & Young Law Firm at 903-843-4474.

