Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and M. L. King Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tyler police reported that a van turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the wreck. The man on the motorcycle, Jeremy Jasper, 30, of Tyler was taken to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced as deceased.  Next of kin has been notified, police say.

The crash scene has been cleared and all lanes are open again.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Gov. Abbott with boy scouts, veterans and others who attended the event in Longview's Teague...
Gov. Abbott’s remarks at Longview Memorial Day event include thoughts on Uvalde massacre
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down nearly a year after being rebuilt
Destiny McAfee
Longview woman arrested in connection with Lafayette shooting death

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Wreck on U.S. 59 near Spence Street.
US 59 north of Lufkin shut down following 18-wheeler crash
Construction is soon to be underway for Old Jacksonville Highway
Metropolitan Planning Organization holds meeting about Old Jacksonville Highway construction
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Jacksonville man dies from injuries following May 12 pedestrian wreck