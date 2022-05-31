Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and M. L. King Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tyler police reported that a van turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the wreck. The man on the motorcycle, Jeremy Jasper, 30, of Tyler was taken to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced as deceased. Next of kin has been notified, police say.

The crash scene has been cleared and all lanes are open again.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.