Longview woman arrested in connection with Lafayette shooting death

Destiny McAfee
Destiny McAfee(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was arrested Saturday after police say she turned herself in for the murder of a Louisiana man.

According to a report by the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrived at 11:34 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street. While conducting a welfare check, officers said they found a 43-year-old man dead following what they believe was a domestic dispute with his live-in girlfriend. Police said the suspect shot the man with a pistol before fleeing the residence and then later turning herself in to police in Longview.

Upon initial arrest, Destiny McAfee, 22, of Longview, was charged with being a fugitive. She is currently held in the Gregg County Jail awaiting extradition to Louisiana, where she will be charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of unauthorized use of an auto.

