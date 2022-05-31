Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview firefighters on scene of house fire on Eckman St.

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in about 5:15 p.m. about a fire on Eckman Street near the intersection of Harrison Street in central Longview. Firefighters cut through the roof to let out smoke and heat.

The fire was brought under control in about ten minutes. LFD is searching the home to make sure no one was in it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

