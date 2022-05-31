Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Tyler dentists

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted Steven Alexander Smith for murder.

Smith is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of two Tyler dentists. Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair died on March 16 after they were shot inside their practice, allegedly by Smith. The indictment was handed on May 5.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Smith, 40, was told he would no longer be allowed to be a patient at Affordable Dentures & Implants after his mistreatment of the staff and doctors. After storming out of the clinic, the affidavit said Smith came back in a short time later, forced his way into the building and shot the two doctors with a pistol.

Smith will next appear in Judge Jack Skeen Jr.’s court on June 10 for an arraignment hearing.

Smith remains in the Smith County Jail on a $3 million bond.

