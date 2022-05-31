Gov. Abbott declares a state of disaster for Uvalde after mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced a state of disaster has been declared in the City of Uvalde following the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, as well as suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting.

“The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal,” said Governor Abbott. “This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much-needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy. All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means.”

The disaster declaration in Uvalde allows state agencies such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management to continue making readily available all resources to respond to the disaster, including providing a temporary facility to be used as a family resource center serving members of the Uvalde community seeking mental health services and other resources.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is working with the local mental health authority and the numerous entities offering support to the Uvalde community to provide a single access point for mental health services. Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health services can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline: 888-690-0799.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Office of the Governor of Texas.