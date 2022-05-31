Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy and breezy into the early evening. A few isolated showers in Deep East Texas will die out and skies will clear until late tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening and the 70s overnight. By morning, clouds will increase but will break up by midday Wednesday with partly cloudy and warm conditions in the afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon, but chances for rain will increase late Wednesday night through Thursday morning as a weak cold front moves into East Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely along the front, but may die out before they reach the southern half of East Texas. Slight chances for rain and slightly cooler temperatures will linger into the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.