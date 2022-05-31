City of Lufkin invites public to Gattefossé groundbreaking

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is preparing a ground breaking ceremony for a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility set to be constructed in the Lufkin Business Park.

On June 8 at 11 a.m., the public is invited to attend the ceremony symbolizing the start of construction of Gattefossé's $50 million facility, marking the French company’s first expansion into North America.

“This project has been one with many challenges over the last few years, but Gattefossé's executive team and the City of Lufkin were determined to make this work,” said Lufkin Economic Development Director Bob Samford. “Gattefossé will build a world-class manufacturing facility with Lufkin, Texas being the chosen location.”

Gattefossé's Lufkin site will produce lipid-based specialty ingredients for the personal care and pharmaceutical industries, according to Eric Brun, President and CEO of Gattefossé USA and Canada.

“North America is a leading region for the global pharmaceutical and personal care industries,” Brun said. “The opening of a manufacturing unit represents an essential milestone in our strategy to enhance our local presence and commitment to North American customers. We chose to set up a plant in Lufkin ... because of its central position in North America, close to the important industrial pole in Houston. Lufkin is a dynamic city of 35,000 inhabitants located in the heart of a free trade zone.”

Plant construction is projected to be completed by 2024.

Previous reporting:

French pharmaceutical corporation chooses Lufkin for its first international R&D site

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.