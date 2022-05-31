Chireno falls short in UIL 1A softball semifinal

Austin, Texas (KTRE) - The Chireno lady Owls put up a good fight but came up short to Hermleigh Cardinals in the class 1A state semifinal Tuesday morning. The Cardinals won 2-1.

Senior Morgan Collier threw a complete game, giving up just one hit, one walk and 10 strikeouts. The Cardinals two runs were unearned, off of errors. Chireno finished the game with three errors. Collier was also responsible for the only Chireno run.

The first five innings of the game were very quick and scoreless. All three runs in the game were scored in the sixth inning. Hermleigh will advance to the 1A state championship game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Chireno finishes the season 17-6.

