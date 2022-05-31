Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Chireno falls short in UIL 1A softball semifinal

WEBXTRA: Chireno softball leaves for state tournament
WEBXTRA: Chireno softball leaves for state tournament
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin, Texas (KTRE) - The Chireno lady Owls put up a good fight but came up short to Hermleigh Cardinals in the class 1A state semifinal Tuesday morning. The Cardinals won 2-1.

Senior Morgan Collier threw a complete game, giving up just one hit, one walk and 10 strikeouts. The Cardinals two runs were unearned, off of errors. Chireno finished the game with three errors. Collier was also responsible for the only Chireno run.

The first five innings of the game were very quick and scoreless. All three runs in the game were scored in the sixth inning. Hermleigh will advance to the 1A state championship game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Chireno finishes the season 17-6.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott with boy scouts, veterans and others who attended the event in Longview's Teague...
Gov. Abbott’s remarks at Longview Memorial Day event include thoughts on Uvalde massacre
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Gonzalo Lopez
Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Chireno softball leaves for state tournament
Chireno, Lovelady softball leave for state tournament
SFA 4X100 relay
SFA sending 10 athletes to NCAA Nationals
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Baylor Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez
Baylor Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez announces resignation