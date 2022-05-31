Beckville playground burns down nearly a year after being rebuilt

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly a year after being rebuilt following a fire, a Beckville playground has burned down again.

The playground caught fire on Memorial Day. The community had come together to rebuild the playground after a fire destroyed it in 2020.

Burned playground ((Source: KLTV))

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

RELATED: Beckville community comes together to rebuild playground destroyed by fire

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.