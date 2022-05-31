Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 Kilgore alums in 2022 NJCAA Dlll Baseball World Series

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee (KLTV) - Three Kilgore High School alums play Tuesday night in the 2022 NJCAA Dlll Baseball World Series in Greeneville, TN.

Gus Witt, Jerrick Ervin, and Khalon Clayton graduated from Kilgore in 2019 and went on to attend Dallas Eastfield Campus.

Yesterday they played double elimination and, unfortunately, took a loss against Herkimer College. The score ended three to nine.

Eastfield Harvester Bees will play at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. CDT tonight, hoping to secure their spot in the championship game.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Gov. Abbott with boy scouts, veterans and others who attended the event in Longview's Teague...
Gov. Abbott’s remarks at Longview Memorial Day event include thoughts on Uvalde massacre
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down nearly a year after being rebuilt
Destiny McAfee
Longview woman arrested in connection with Lafayette shooting death

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Chireno softball leaves for state tournament
Chireno falls short in UIL 1A softball semifinal
WEBXTRA: Chireno softball leaves for state tournament
Chireno, Lovelady softball leave for state tournament
SFA 4X100 relay
SFA sending 10 athletes to NCAA Nationals
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash