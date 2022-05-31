3 Kilgore alums in 2022 NJCAA Dlll Baseball World Series

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee (KLTV) - Three Kilgore High School alums play Tuesday night in the 2022 NJCAA Dlll Baseball World Series in Greeneville, TN.

Gus Witt, Jerrick Ervin, and Khalon Clayton graduated from Kilgore in 2019 and went on to attend Dallas Eastfield Campus.

Yesterday they played double elimination and, unfortunately, took a loss against Herkimer College. The score ended three to nine.

Eastfield Harvester Bees will play at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. CDT tonight, hoping to secure their spot in the championship game.

