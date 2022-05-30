WEBXTRA: Chireno softball leaves for state tournament

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno will be the first East Texas team to step on the field this year at the UIL state softball tournament.

The school held a short pep rally this morning before watching the team roll out of Nacogdoches County with a stop scheduled in Franklin for practice before arriving in Austin this afternoon.

The lady owls will play at 10 a.m. in the opening game of the 1A tournament on Tuesday against Hermleigh.

This is the second time Chireno has made the tournament. The last time was in 2019 when they lost to D’Hanis in the championship game.

UIL State Tournament

UIL Softball State Tournament

May 31-June 4, 2022

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, May 31

Conference 1A

10:00 a.m. Chireno (17-5) vs. Hermleigh (15-6)

1:00 p.m. D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (15-6-1)

Conference 2A

4:00 p.m. Crawford (27-2) vs. Weimar (31-6)

7:00 p.m. Lovelady (34-4-2) vs. Stamford (26-4)

Wednesday, June 1

Conference 3A

10:00 a.m. Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1)

1:00 p.m. Franklin (36-4) vs. Coahoma (32-4-1)

Conference 1A

4:00 p.m. Final

Conference 2A

7:00 p.m. Final

Thursday, June 2

Conference 3A

1:00 p.m. Final

Conference 4A

4:00 p.m. Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

7:00 p.m. Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)

Friday, June 3

Conference 5A

10:00 a.m. Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9)

1:00 p.m. Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3)

Conference 6A

4:00 p.m. Northside O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6)

7:00 p.m. Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6)

Saturday, June 4

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

*** Please note a clear bag policy is in effect at McCombs Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.

Tickets

Individual session - $15

All-Tournament pass - $90

Prohibited Items

Alcoholic beverages

Banners

Beverage containers

Cameras (with professional, detachable long-lenses)

Coolers

Food

Flagpoles

Tripods

PETS

Only service dogs are permitted inside Red & Charline McCombs Field. Any other type of animal is not permitted. The service dog should be wearing identifiable attire and be harnessed or tethered in some fashion. For the UT Animals on Campus policy, visit https://policies.utexas.edu/policies/animals-campus.

