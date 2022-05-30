Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Memorial Day ceremony features East Texas Men in Harmony, guest speaker Sheriff Larry Smith

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery was the scene for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning.

East Texas Men in Harmony performed at the annual Tyler Memorial Day ceremony.

Speakers were Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, and Maj. Gen. James “Red” Brown, US Army retired.

The Civil Air Patrol performed the adorning of the wreath and posting of the colors. Bagpipes were played by Paul Watson, and the pledge to the American flag and a prayer were shared by Rev. Francisco Maya.

East Texas Men In Harmony performed patriotic songs; you can view their performance and scenes from the event in the video.

The event was held at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
The event was held at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

