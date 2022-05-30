Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler firefighters contain fire inside duplex; one pet dies

Tyler fire truck. (Source: KLTV Digital Media Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on Monday afternoon.

The call came in at around 4 p.m. according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. He said that the fire was located in a duplex in the 900 block of Kennedy in Tyler. The fire was brought under control with no human injuries, but a pet cat died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire in the duplex is unknown at this time..

