Tyler community gathers to remember those killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Tyler this evening community members gathered for a peaceful rally and vigil to remember those killed in the Uvalde elementary school shooting this past week.

“We have to stay in touch with our law enforcement, with our school officials. We have to know how our children are going to be protected when they leave the comforts of their home and go to a school system for the day,” said Gloria Washington.

Community members shared their thoughts, prayers and what they want to see done following the shooting that killed 21 people, 19 of those children, in Uvalde. Erin Bailey is a mom and organized tonight’s event.

“Hearing about this and seeing it on the news, it kills me. I just want to have everybody come out here and say a prayer, send out thoughts and prayers to the families there but also we need to be heard,” she said. “We need to make some kind of stance against these gun laws because they’re not doing anything but making it worse.”

Pat Parsons came out tonight. She is a retired teacher and taught in the public school system for 44 years in Texas, most of time with 4th graders.

“I wanted to show support for that community, of course for the families, for the children that somebody else cares.” Parsons said. “We want you to know that we feel very downhearted about this and just horrified at what has happened in our county and in our state of Texas.”

Cody Grace is a father to a 13-year-old daughter and said she’s the light that he wants to pass into the world. Grace is also running as a Democrat for house district 6, against Matt Schaefer, in November.

“That was taken away from these families. Those 38 parents that dropped their kids off will never get to see their kids grow up. They will never get to see their hopes and dreams manifested,” Grace said.

Michael Cooper is a pastor who came in from Beaumont and led a prayer for the evening.

“We came here today to pray but we’re also going to be on the move behind the scenes,” Cooper said. He added that a group also plans to write a bill, take it to Governor Greg Abbott, and request a special session so they can have their voices heard.

