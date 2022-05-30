Texas man pleads guilty to transporting child inside plastic bin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas resident has admitted to illegally transporting a minor non-U.S. citizen within the country in federal court.

Fernando Jaramillo,22, admitted he knew the minor was illegally present in the United States.

Jaramillo arrived on March 9 at the checkpoint near Sarita where authorities noticed a plastic bin filled with clothes laying on the back seat of Jaramillo’s vehicle. A K-9 alerted authorities, after which they conducted a search of the vehicle when the clothes in the plastic bin jolted upwards.

Authorities opened the plastic bin and discovered a small female child who they later determined was unlawfully present in the United States.

The investigation revealed the minor was traveling with her mother within the United States when earlier that day unknown individuals had taken them to a store and separated them.

The minor did not know Jaramillo, but he put her inside the plastic bin and told her she would be in there for about 45 minutes.

He also instructed her to not make any noise and remained inside of the bin until law enforcement found her.

U.S. District Judge Nelva G. Ramos will impose sentencing Aug. 23.

At that time, Jaramillo faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

