Texas A&M Baseball #5 national seed, will host regional and super regional
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Jim Schlossnagle led the Aggies to a 37-18 season in his debut year, the Aggies will host a regional and, if they advance, a super regional as a part of the NCAA tournament.
Texas A&M learned they would at least host a regional Sunday afternoon, but found out they would be the #5 national seed during a selection show Monday.
TCU, Schlossnagle’s former school, will be the #2 seed in the regional.
The University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, led by head coach Matt Deggs, a former assistant at A&M, will also travel to College Station to play in the regional.
Oral Roberts rounds out the four teams who will play in the regional. Oral Roberts will play Texas A&M first, with TCU and Louisiana facing off for their first matchup of the weekend.
NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)
Friday, June 3
1:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts (ESPN+)
7:00 PM - G2: TCU vs Louisiana (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 4
TBA - G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser
TBA - G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner
Sunday, June 5
TBA - G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser
TBA - G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner
Monday, June 6
TBA - G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)
NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION
Limited Lawn/SRO and/or Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.
Once all-session is no longer available, please check the 12th Man Foundation website prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.
