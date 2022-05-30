Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA sending 10 athletes to NCAA Nationals

SFA 4X100 relay
SFA 4X100 relay(KTRE Sports)
By SFA Athletics
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Stephen F. Austin advanced 10 student-athletes in eight different events through the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds held at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas this week.

The NCAA Championships will take place from June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon at the historic Hayward Field.

“It was a series of phenomenal performances throughout the week,” said Head Coach Phil Olson. “Our coaching staff did an outstanding job of preparing the team and the athletes executed extremely well. Anytime you break four school records and qualify 10 athletes who will compete in eight different events in the NCAA Finals is a huge accomplishment. We are excited about the trip next weekend to Eugene.”

Nissi Kabongo (400 Hurdles, High Jump) and Jeremiah Curry (200m, 4x100 Relay) led the way advancing in two events. Both Kabongo and Curry set school records in each of their respective events.

Nissi Kabongo – 400 Hurdles (57.21)

Nissi Kabongo – High Jump (1.81m)

Jeremiah Curry – 200m (20.41)

Jeremiah Curry – 4x100 Relay alongside Jonathan Allen, Muzuri Mattar and Joseph Harding (39.10)

For the first time in school history, the men’s 4x100 Relay advanced to Eugene along with a school record time of 39.10. Muzuri Mattar, Jonathan Allen, Joseph Harding and Curry came in ranked No. 23 and secured the No. 7 spot to qualify. Justin Garcia will be an alternate for the relay.

Kabongo made exceptional history herself, as she is the first female to qualify in 400 Hurdles and High Jump.

SFA will represent in Pole Vault at Nationals on the men’s and women’s side. Defending NCAA Outdoor Pole Vault National Champion Branson Ellis will head back to the NCAA’s after clearing a height of 5.39m to notch the No. 7 spot. Erica Ellis will also head to Hayward Field, where she finished at No. 3, clearing 4.21m.

Cord Neal set the tone for the ‘Jacks on Wednesday as he qualified in Javelin, advancing with a distance of 69.09m.

Asani Hylton is set to compete in the Decathlon in Eugene as well to represent the ‘Jacks.

