Memorial Day Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning clouds today will mix out and turn skies mostly sunny through the morning hours. Highs today in the low 90s. Breezy today as well, with south winds, gusting up to 20-25 mph this afternoon. Clear skies into the evening, with temperatures in the 80s eventually dropping into the 70s overnight. For tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs in the 90s. A very low chance for a few sprinkles in the morning, and again Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, partly cloudy and highs again in the low 90s. By Thursday, a fair chance that some of us will see a shower or thundershower, severe weather is not expected. Highs for Thursday will be a bit cooler, in the upper 80s for many. Staying a little cooler for Friday, with a chance for showers remaining, then drying out for the weekend. Highs make their way back into the 90s, mid 90s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Have a great Monday and peaceful Memorial Day.

