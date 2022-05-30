Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Family, friends honor loved ones during Winnsboro Memorial Day service

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Erin Wides
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sun was shining and American flags lined both sides of Memorial Park for Winnsboro’s Memorial Day service, which has been held for about 18 years.

Doug Grantham is the commander of the Carl E. Azbell American Legion Post 340 in Winnsboro.

“To remember and honor those who have fallen in the service of their county. Which we need to always keep in our memory. That’s important,” he said.

DeBorah LaNier is a retired Lt. Colonel and served in the Army nurse corps. She was home visiting her mom when she passed by.

“I saw all the flags and I remember one of the last pictures of my uncle was him at this ceremony, saluting,” LaNier said.

During the ceremony people shared poems and stories. Everyone in attendance had a chance to share memories of who they were remembering.

“I just had to get up and tell about L.C. Lawson,” she said with a smile.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and master technician for Newman Brothers Ford. LaNier says her uncle drove for the Red Ball Express, which helped transport supplies in the warzone.

“My uncle was just such a kind man. He was a Christian man, he was a man of his word, honorable, proud. And he was proud to have served his country,” LaNier said.

The park was donated to the American Legion in 1973. It’s now kept by the city and is usually the location for the Legion’s services.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Pictured are (top row from left) Dalan Clowdus, Steven Clowdus, and (bottom) William Hux....
3rd suspect in case of man found in hand-dug grave near Seven Points in custody
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
The construction has been going on longer than the city contracted for,
Prolonged construction causes distress to Tyler neighborhood residents

Latest News

Longview Memorial Day Event
Winnsboro Memorial Day
Family, friends honor loved ones during Winnsboro Memorial Day service
East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program aids families amidst inflation
Friends and loved ones of veterans who didn't make it home were present today to honor and...
Kilgore Memorial Day event held at Harris Street Park