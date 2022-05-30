Family, friends honor loved ones during Winnsboro Memorial Day service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sun was shining and American flags lined both sides of Memorial Park for Winnsboro’s Memorial Day service, which has been held for about 18 years.

Doug Grantham is the commander of the Carl E. Azbell American Legion Post 340 in Winnsboro.

“To remember and honor those who have fallen in the service of their county. Which we need to always keep in our memory. That’s important,” he said.

DeBorah LaNier is a retired Lt. Colonel and served in the Army nurse corps. She was home visiting her mom when she passed by.

“I saw all the flags and I remember one of the last pictures of my uncle was him at this ceremony, saluting,” LaNier said.

During the ceremony people shared poems and stories. Everyone in attendance had a chance to share memories of who they were remembering.

“I just had to get up and tell about L.C. Lawson,” she said with a smile.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and master technician for Newman Brothers Ford. LaNier says her uncle drove for the Red Ball Express, which helped transport supplies in the warzone.

“My uncle was just such a kind man. He was a Christian man, he was a man of his word, honorable, proud. And he was proud to have served his country,” LaNier said.

The park was donated to the American Legion in 1973. It’s now kept by the city and is usually the location for the Legion’s services.

