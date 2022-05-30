Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue for the rest of the day today along with breezy southerly winds. Those winds stay breezy overnight with fair to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening and the 70s overnight. Tomorrow looks breezy and warm again with high temperatures in the lower 90s. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two to pop up Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The best chances will stay in the southern half of East Texas until Wednesday night. Chances for rain will be a little more likely Thursday as a weak cold front moves into East Texas. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and possibly into Friday morning. Slightly cooler temperatures will end this work week with highs in the 80s.

