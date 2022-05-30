Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amongst the stars, family honors late Texas A&M professor by launching his cremated remains into space

Celestis memorial spaceflight
Celestis memorial spaceflight(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -They say dreams don’t die unless we let them. The family of Dr. Marco Satyro, a late Texas A&M professor and chemical engineer family was determined to let his dream continue into the afterlife.

Marco passed away in 2016, but last week his family celebrated his life by fulfilling his lifelong dream of reaching outer space.

Marco’s family says he adored all things sci-fi and space-related. From Thunderbirds to Star Trek and Star Wars so when they discovered Celestis, Florida and Texas-based company that conducts memorial spaceflights they knew this was the best way to honor his life.

“He was an amazing husband, the love of my life, and my best friend,” said Marco’s wife Malu Satyro.

Malu says Marco poured his heart and soul into all he did, never leaving a task undone. She says one thing she will always admire and remember is his endless curiosity.

“One of his phrases that to this day carries me on especially after he left is how he used to say how hard can it be,” said Malu. “How hard can it be? We gotta find ways.”

Colby Youngblood is the president of Celeste Memorial Spaceflights. He says the remains will be onboard a telecommunications satellite, which will orbit the earth for about a decade until it is decommissioned and eventually de-orbits and burns up on re-entry through the atmosphere.

“As the satellite reenters the atmosphere it will burn up and our loved ones will become shooting stars,” said Youngblood. “It is an awesome final tribute for the family.”

Wednesday’s trip to space is number two for the late professor. Marco was aboard a flight in 2021 that his family could not witness due to the pandemic.

Malu says knowing Marco is living amongst the stars is bittersweet because she would much rather have him by her side but says she was fortunate to be able to honor him in this way.

“It’s comforting to know that I can literally go outside and look up and have this more concrete idea that he’s up there,” said Malu.

Marco was aboard Celestis Memorial spaceflight mission named “Ascension” along with the remains of 46 other individuals from five different countries.

Ascension flight by Celestis

Memorial service for spaceflight participants.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Pictured are (top row from left) Dalan Clowdus, Steven Clowdus, and (bottom) William Hux....
3rd suspect in case of man found in hand-dug grave near Seven Points in custody
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
The construction has been going on longer than the city contracted for,
Prolonged construction causes distress to Tyler neighborhood residents

Latest News

Community members shared their thoughts, prayers and what they want to see done following the...
Tyler community gathers to remember those killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting
Gonzalo Lopez
Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting