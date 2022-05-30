Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
American Alligator spotted Airline Mobile Home and RV Park

On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property.

The complainant found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded and the Alligator was safely “taken into custody”.

Dr. Tommy Wilson, with A to Z Veterinary has a contract with the local Game Warden. The Alligator will be in his care until it’s released to a Game Warden. We’re hoping a possible owner calls to claim our friend that’s obviously lost in the desert

Authorities also took to Facebook and said that “Alligators ask lots of questions, they’d make great interri-gators. Their teeth are pretty intimidating if you ask us. However, we don’t think this guy will be joining the MCSO staff anytime soon.”

