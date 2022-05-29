Whitehouse ISD honors veteran alumnus with memorial

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans, veterans, and family members gathered today in front of the Whitehouse ISD education support center to honor fallen members of America’s armed forces and pay tribute to Nelson Trent.

Nelson Trent was a veteran and Whitehouse ISD alumnus. He died in combat in Afghanistan on December 13, 2012, from injuries during a roadside bomb attack.

Jayson Kennedy was a personal friend of Nelson Trent and said “I had a deployment in 2010 to Iraq where me and Nelson were constantly talking about home because I grew up with him since kindergarten and we graduated together, so we were close friends”.

The youth community council has been working closely with Mayor James Wansley and city council members to bring this project to fruition.

“And this is one of those feel-good days,” said Wansley. “This is a personal point of pride, and I want to thank you for allowing us to be a part of it.”

The youth community council received inspiration from a monument in Dallas and decided to create something similar.

Kennedy’s grandfather is turning 99 this year and fought in World War II.

“I was glad to serve. I served in the Pacific four years, and I wound up in Japan,” said World War II veteran Hunter Almond.

State Representative Matt Schaefer was a special guest speaker at the ceremony.

