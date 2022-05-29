Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde.

Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde’s school district. And light blue ribbons adorn the giant oaks that shade the city’s central square, where mourners come to lay flowers around a fountain and write messages on wooden crosses that bear the victims’ names.

In front of a daycare center on one of the city’s main streets, 21 wooden chairs sit empty.

Everyone in the predominantly Latino city of roughly 16,000 people seems to know someone whose life has been turned upside down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

