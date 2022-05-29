Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly/mostly cloudy skies this morning will clear to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm up into the low 90s, with the mid 90s possible in the warmest locations. Breezy today, with south winds, 10-20 mph; you’ll want to be mindful of this if you’re heading out to any of our area lakes today or tomorrow. Tonight, clear skies and temperatures in the 80s, dropping into the 70s overnight. Morning clouds again for Memorial Day, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs around where they will be today, low to mid 90s. Winds will continue to be breezy, out of the south, 15-20 mph.

Some increase in cloud cover by Tuesday, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s, still breezy. By Wednesday, some changes in the pattern - a low chance for showers and winds calming down a bit. Thursday, partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance for some rain, and highs in the upper 80s. The break from the 90s will be brief, as Friday we’re back in the low 90s but holding onto a low shot for showers. Next weekend, dry with highs in the 90s, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Have a great Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.