Midpoint fire in Oldham County is 60% contained

(WOWT)
By KFDA
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Midpoint fire in Oldham County is 60% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned around 2,000 acres.

Fire crews worked overnight. Priorities today are working on the left flank and finishing fireline in some of the rough terrain.

Fire officials continue to work on getting a confirmed number of structures lost or damaged.

