Train derailment blocks multiple streets in downtown Jefferson; no injures reported

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday afternoon.

Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.

Perez said no one was injured because of the derailment.

The Jefferson PD chief said no personal property other than the Kansas City Southern right of way was damaged.

Perez said traffic in downtown Jefferson is a mess. He added that several railroad crossings, including the ones at Lafayette Street, Clarksville Street, Austin Street, and Martin Luther King are blocked.

Crews from Kansas City Southern are already at the scene working to clear the train from the tracks and fix the damaged rails, Perez said.

