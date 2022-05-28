Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Train derailment blocks multiple streets in downtown Jefferson; no injures reported

Source: Linda Mauldin
Source: Linda Mauldin(Linda Mauldin)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday afternoon.

Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.

Perez said no one was injured because of the derailment.

The Jefferson PD chief said no personal property other than the Kansas City Southern right of way was damaged.

Perez said traffic in downtown Jefferson is a mess. He added that several railroad crossings, including the ones at Lafayette Street, Clarksville Street, Austin Street, and Martin Luther King are blocked.

Crews from Kansas City Southern are already at the scene working to clear the train from the tracks and fix the damaged rails, Perez said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBC list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 cases in East Texas
Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases
Pictured are (top row from left) Dalan Clowdus, Steven Clowdus, and (bottom) William Hux....
1 additional suspect arrested in connection with ‘hand-dug’ Henderson County grave
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
David Michael Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Affidavit: Tyler man used machete to kill woman in apartment
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

Source: Linda Mauldin
Jefferson train derailment
Green Acres Baptist Church High School Choir, Praise Alive, practices for Washington D.C. trip...
East Texas High School students to perform National Memorial Day Parade
Pictured is the Coats roping saddle that was stolen from a horse barn in Marion County....
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects who stole saddles, tack, diesel from barn
Rodolfo Bautista (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest man on multiple possession of child pornography charges