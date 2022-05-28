Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies for today with highs in the low 90s. Winds, which are light this morning, will pick up this afternoon. It will be noticeably breezy this afternoon through at least Monday. If you’ve got plans on any of our area lakes, a heads up that the water may be a little choppy. Additionally, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for today due to forecast high levels of pollution/ozone. Keep this in mind if you’re sensitive to poor air quality and limit your prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Other than these two items of note, the holiday weekend is looking quite nice.

We’ll keep sunny to mostly sunny skies through Tuesday of next week, with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s during that same period. I should point out that we could see some clouds each morning for the next few days and wouldn’t be surprised if some drizzle or a shower developed with this, but we are not expected widespread shower activity until the second half of next week. Rain will return to our forecast on Wednesday, sticking around into Friday, with the best chances on Thursday. Right now, chances are low to moderate, but we’ll take whatever we can get. For now, I’m sure we’re all focused on the holiday weekend, enjoy the beautiful weather. Have a great Saturday.

