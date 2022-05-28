Nacogdoches County deputies arrest man on multiple possession of child pornography charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After deputies questioned a man accused of taking a nude photo of a 7-year-old child, they searched his phone and found more than 200,000 photos, including images of child pornography, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodolfo Bautista Jr., 27, of Nacogdoches is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on twelve counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography. No bond amounts have been set for his charges et.

According to a press release. The sheriff’s office started investigating Bautista after the family members of a young child altered authorities that Bautista had taken a nude photo of the child in 2019. At the time, the child was about 7 years old.

“When he came to the sheriff’s office to discuss the incident where he photographed the child, Bautista granted investigators permission to search his phone,” the press release stated.

Bautista was initially charged with and arrested on one second-degree felony indecency with a child charge.

NCSO investigators searched through more than 200,000 images on Bautista’s phone. The images included pictures of children engaging in sexual activity, the press release stated. One photo allegedly showed a child engaged in a sexual act with an adult.

Each of the third-degree felonies carries a potential punishment of between two and 10 years of incarceration, and the second-degree felony is punishable by between two and 20 years of incarceration,” the press release stated.

The press release also stated that each of the charges carries a fine of up to $10,000.

The investigation into Bautista is ongoing, the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.