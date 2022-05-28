Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects who stole saddles, tack, diesel from barn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sometime on or about May 24, someone entered a horse barn off FM 2208 in Marion County and stole saddles, other horse tack, and diesel fuel.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance,” a Facebook post on the Marion County sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated. “We are currently working a theft and burglary case where saddles, other horse tack, and diesel fuel was stolen.”

While at the horse barn, the suspect or suspects took a Coats roping saddle with the name Ford stamped on the rear of the seat. The Coats saddle has silver conchos with the initials AF wrapped in barbed wire, the Facebook post stated. A Teskey’s roping saddle with roughout fenders was also taken.

“The Teskey’s saddle had 2017 Champion Header stamped on the fenders,” the Facebook post stated.

The victims are also missing a Smarty heeler roping dummy with a bent leg, the Facebook post stated.

Ányone with information about this burglary and the associated thefts is asked to contact investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-3961.

