Longview ISD holds draft day to hire superstar teachers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Independent School District believes their new teacher hires are superstars, so that’s the way they treat them.

They call it the LISD Draft, and it pretty much goes like the NFL Draft. They hold in the Longview High School Turf Room. New teachers are introduced, and it’s announced what “teams” they’re on. The “teams” of course are different schools in the district. Most of the new hires appreciate all the hoopla.

“Oh, it’s unbelievable. I’ve been taking pictures and sending them back to my sister. All my family, they’ve been in high school education except for me. And I’m sending it back to her in Kentucky showing what Texas can do and since I’m from Kentucky. She runs a lot of things like this in Kentucky, but I was telling her it’s better in Texas,” said new hire Paul Peck.

It’s the second year for the LISD Draft, and they will continue this new tradition which they believe may catch on in other school districts.

