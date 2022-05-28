East Texas High School students to perform National Memorial Day Parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What started as a yearly mission trip for an East Texas choir turned into an opportunity to honor those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Praise Alive, the high school choir at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, is heading to Washington, .D.C., for a mission trip for Memorial Day.

The group will be in Washington, D.C., from May 28 to June 3. Praise Alive will be working with various ministries and doing several mission projects, including set-up at the National Memorial Day Parade.

“Our kids are going to have the opportunity to go to lower-income areas, and then they’re going to minister to those kids,” said director Kelvin Reed. " Music is one of those things that speaks to all people.”

Along with serving the community, the group will be in the National Memorial Day Parade.

“We had first reached out, and we just said, ‘Hey, we just want to come to serve and help,’ and so they gave us tasks to do to help and serve, and then they said ‘Hey, why don’t you be in the parade with us?’” Reed said.

Reed said the group will be with the World War II float, “carrying big pictures of these amazing heroes that gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

“We get to be there and minister to some of our heroes who have given us the opportunity to worship our God freely in this nation, which is awesome,” said President Henry Bauman said.

