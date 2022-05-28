Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Carry the Load’ walks through Mount Pleasant to honor veterans

East Texas News at 6.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - WHAT STARTED IN 20-11 AS A MISSION TO RESTORE THE TRUE MEANING OF MEMORIAL DAY HAS GROWN TO A YEAR LONG EVENT. FIVE DIFFERENT GROUPS ARE CURRENLTY WALKING ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR MEMORIAL DAY. KLTV 7 CHIEF PHOTOGRAPHER ARTHUR CLAYBORN TAKES US TO MOUNT PLEASANT WHERE LOCAL RESIDENTS JOINED IN TO CARRY THE LOAD.

What started in 2011 as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has grown to a year-long event. Five different groups are currently walking across the country for Memorial Day. Some Mount Pleasant residents joined in to help carry the load.

The five different routes will meet up this weekend in Dallas, with some of the walkers traveling up to 4,000 miles on their journey. Watch the video to hear from some of the walkers, from near and far.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
David Michael Thompson, 49
Tyler homicide suspect arrested in Lindale
SBC list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 cases in East Texas
Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases
2 Lindale doctors retiring after 35 years of serving community following his major stroke
2 Lindale doctors retiring after 35 years of serving community following his major stroke
Pictured are (top row from left) Dalan Clowdus, Steven Clowdus, and (bottom) William Hux....
1 additional suspect arrested in connection with ‘hand-dug’ Henderson County grave

Latest News

Robb Elementary School
Vikings DB, Gilmer native Kris Boyd sets up GoFundMe for Uvalde victims
Sculpture
New sculpture unveiled for Kilgore College’s Longview campus
Longview ISD holds draft day to hire superstar teachers
Longview ISD holds draft day to hire superstar teachers
Teacher retires after 45 years teaching Ore City children