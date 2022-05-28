Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates...
FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates California Gov. Gavin Newsom with the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Newsom announced Saturday, May 28, 2022, afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand.

Newsom has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative, his office said in a statement. The Democratic governor plans to work remotely during that time.

His office said Newsom, 54, will begin a five-day regimen of the Paxlovid antiviral.

The governor’s office said it has notified the delegation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The two leaders met in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Friday to announce a climate change partnership. Ardern tested positive for the virus earlier in May.

The governor’s office said it does not know how Newsom contracted the virus. He is vaccinated and received his second booster shot this month.

Other public officials have recently announced testing positive for the virus, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday and Vice President Kamala Harris last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBC list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 cases in East Texas
Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases
Pictured are (top row from left) Dalan Clowdus, Steven Clowdus, and (bottom) William Hux....
1 additional suspect arrested in connection with ‘hand-dug’ Henderson County grave
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
David Michael Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Affidavit: Tyler man used machete to kill woman in apartment
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe
Source: Linda Mauldin
Train derailment blocks multiple streets in downtown Jefferson; no injures reported
Source: Linda Mauldin
Jefferson train derailment
A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO,...
‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking
Green Acres Baptist Church High School Choir, Praise Alive, practices for Washington D.C. trip...
East Texas High School students to perform National Memorial Day Parade