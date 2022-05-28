3rd suspect in case of man found in hand-dug grave near Seven Points in custody

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A third suspect in the case of a missing man who was found in a “hand-dug” grave near Seven Points on Thursday has turned himself in to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dalan Joe Clowdus, 22, of Mabanak is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on an engaging in organized criminal activity – murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

The other two suspects in the case are also being held in the same jail. Steve Joe Clowdus, 42, of Kemp, and William David Hux, 47, of Kemp have both been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity – murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The collective bond amounts for Steven Clowdus and Hux have been set at $1.5 million.

“The victim has been identified as Jimmy Dean Oldfield, who is the reported missing person, by American Forensics in Dallas,” a press release stated.

Dalan Clowdus surrendered to authorities on Friday after arrest warrants were issued for him and Hux. Hux was arrested at his home the same day.

On Thursday, HCSO investigators located a missing person’s truck at a residence off Highway 85 outside of Seven Points. The truck had been cut into several pieces. The person has been missing since May 11.

“The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team secured the residence and property to be searched on Green Tree Acres Road,” the press release stated.

“While searching the property Investigators received information in reference to Clowdus’s location,” the press release stated. “Deputies along with the Tactical Team responded to the reported area. Deputies were able to locate Clowdus driving a vehicle and he was stopped and arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant without incident. Clowdus was transported to the Henderson County Jail.”

Investigators uncovered a hand-dug grave that contained an unidentified body at the property off of Green Tree Acres Rd.

The body was taken to Dallas for an autopsy.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest warrants were issued by 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee.

“This is an active investigation at this time and more information will be released as the investigation develops,” the press release stated.

