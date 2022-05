ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with retiring Ore City teacher Raeann Handy about teaching for 45 years at the same school district.

She taught first grade, kindergarten, pre-K and ESL.

The Library at Ore City High School was brimming with former students and well-wishers at her retirement party.

