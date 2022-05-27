Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Rangers investigating death of Gregg County Jail inmate

By Gary Bass
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a female inmate suffered some type of medical emergency at the Gregg County Jail late Thursday night and died later at a local hospital.

According to a press release on the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, staff assigned to the North Jail Facility noticed that a female inmate was unresponsive at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Medical staff from the jail and Longview Fire/EMS responded to the cellblock where the inmate was housed.

“The female inmate was then transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace BH Jameson,” the Facebook post stated. “An autopsy has been ordered.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating the inmate’s death with the assistance of GCSO criminal investigators, the Facebook post stated.

The woman’s name is being withheld until her next of kin have been notified.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

SBC list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 cases in East Texas
