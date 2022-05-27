Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspects stole pickup, thousands worth of tools from Crockett businesses

Source: Crockett Police Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who stole a vehicle from one business and used it to drive to an electric contracting firm, where they stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment.

According to a post on the Crockett Police Department, at least two suspects stole a white 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with Texas license plate GLK2306 from Lowery’s Automotive, which is located at 403 East Loop 304 on Tuesday.

Pictured is the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup that was stolen from Lowery's Automotive in Crockett....
Pictured is the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup that was stolen from Lowery's Automotive in Crockett. (Source: Crockett Police Department Facebook page)(Crockett Police Department Facebook page)

Then, at about 3:45 a.m., the suspects allegedly drove the pickup to Holbrook Electric Company, which is located at 2301 East Goliad Avenue, where they cut the gate to gain access into several buildings on the property.

“The suspects stole several thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment from Holbrook Electric Company before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle,” the Facebook post stated. “Neither the stolen vehicle nor any of the tools and equipment have been recovered.”

Anyone with any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2862. Tips may also be made to Crime Stoppers by phone at (936) 639-TIPS or online at 639Tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

