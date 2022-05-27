New sculpture unveiled for Kilgore College’s Longview campus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grand unveiling was held Friday for a new sculpture that will be on the campus of Kilgore College’s Longview campus.

It was a joint effort by students from both the Kilgore and Longview campus. Artist Joel Laws added his own touch with a space theme on the sculpture.

“Technology. You want to talk technology that’s what Kilgore does. That’s where they are headed and there’s no more technology than out in space or getting to space. So that was the reason for that. The reason behind it,” Laws said.

This new sculpture is the third of four Kilgore College sculptures with two being displayed on the main campus and one coming in the future.

