Metropolitan Planning Organization holds meeting about Old Jacksonville Highway construction

By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Metropolitan Planning Organization held their meeting today about a Main Highway Project that will widen Old Jacksonville Highway from four to six lanes.

FM 2493, commonly known as Old Jacksonville Highway, is known as one of the most congested highways, according to the department of transportation.

The project is said to reduce safety concerns and traffic, and will begin in 2023.

“The point of the plan and why we’re doing this, is just so everyone can know what are going to be the major projects that we are looking to kick off over the next few years. Just making sure everybody is aware because this is all coming from federal tax dollars, so this is how essentially everyone can stay in the loop and to know how your federal tax dollars are being spent locally,” said The Metropolitan Planning manager, Michael Howell.

Howell says that there will also be bike lanes on both side of the highways in addition to the added lanes.

The full project is said to be complete around 2026.

