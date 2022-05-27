Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall man accused of soliciting explicit pics from underage girls arrested

Aaron Alvarez (Source: Harrison County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas authorities have arrested a Marshall man in connection with an investigation that revealed he was creating fake social media accounts and using them to solicit underage girls for pornographic pictures.

Aaron Alvarez, 27, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on five sexual performance of a child charges and five possession of child pornography charges. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $625,000.

According to a post that was made on the Wills Point Police Department Facebook page Friday afternoon, Wills Point PD, Wills Point ISD PD, and the Texas Department of Public Safety had been investigating the case for the past few weeks.

“Through the investigation, it was found that Alvarez was creating fake social media profiles and soliciting juvenile females for pornographic imagines,” the Facebook post stated.

As the investigation progressed, the Wills Point Police Department drafted 10 felony arrest warrants, along with additional search warrants for all of Alvarez’s electronic devices.

Officers with both Wills Point agencies, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and DPS Criminal Investigation Division special agents from Harrison County arrested Alvarez at his home in Marshall.

The Facebook post said this will be an ongoing investigation.

“We want to thank all the agencies for their for their continued assistance during this investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

